Summit Daily to host Q&A about coronavirus economic impact

The Summit Daily News will host another informational webinar about the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

The live webinar Q&A will address common questions about the economics of the outbreak. The session will feature Martin Shields, professor of economics and director of the Regional Economics Institute at Colorado State University. It will be streamed live on our Facebook page and at SummitDaily.com/coronavirus.

Have questions you think we should ask? Email news@summitdaily.com, and we’ll include as many as we can.