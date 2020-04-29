Summit Daily to host webinar about next phase of COVID-19 response

Dr. Glen Mays, with the Colorado School of Public Health, will provide updates and address questions about testing, vaccines, continued social distancing measures and what communities might expect in the coming weeks and months.

The Summit Daily News and partner publications will host a live informational webinar at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, looking at the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar will feature Dr. Glen Mays with the Colorado School of Public Health. Mays was previously a guest on a March 19 webinar as the coronavirus outbreak began. Thursday’s session will provide updates and address questions about testing, vaccines, continued social distancing measures and what communities might expect in the coming weeks and months.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit questions for the panel. Registration is available at Bit.ly/covidlive1. The webinar also will be streamed live at SummitDaily.com/coronavirus and on the Summit Daily Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.