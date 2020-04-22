Summit Daily to host webinar about personal finance amid coronavirus shutdown

Chris Ryan, left, is a certified financial adviser and CEO of Ryan Investments in Aspen. Ken Armstrong, right, is a founding member and CEO of Elevate Capital Advisors in Eagle.

Courtesy photos

The Summit Daily News and partner publications will host a live informational webinar at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, addressing questions about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on personal finance, the stock market and investments.

Two panelists are confirmed for the webinar, including Ken Armstrong, a founding member and CEO of Elevate Capital Advisors in Eagle. Armstrong’s principal area of expertise is in creating retirement income strategies. Chris Ryan, a certified financial adviser and CEO of Ryan Investments in Aspen, also will speak. He is the creator of iFolios, an active allocation and trend-following strategy used by the firm to manage client portfolios.

The webinar will cover a variety of topics, including how to handle existing retirement and investment accounts, how to take advantage of current market conditions and what to consider for long-term security.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions for the panel. Registration is available at Bit.ly/covidfinance. The webinar also will be streamed live on SummitDaily.com/coronavirus as well as on the Summit Daily’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.