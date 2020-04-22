Summit Daily to host webinar about personal finance amid coronavirus shutdown
The Summit Daily News and partner publications will host a live informational webinar at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23, addressing questions about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on personal finance, the stock market and investments.
Two panelists are confirmed for the webinar, including Ken Armstrong, a founding member and CEO of Elevate Capital Advisors in Eagle. Armstrong’s principal area of expertise is in creating retirement income strategies. Chris Ryan, a certified financial adviser and CEO of Ryan Investments in Aspen, also will speak. He is the creator of iFolios, an active allocation and trend-following strategy used by the firm to manage client portfolios.
The webinar will cover a variety of topics, including how to handle existing retirement and investment accounts, how to take advantage of current market conditions and what to consider for long-term security.
Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions for the panel. Registration is available at Bit.ly/covidfinance. The webinar also will be streamed live on SummitDaily.com/coronavirus as well as on the Summit Daily’s Facebook page. A recording of the webinar be posted and available to watch after the live session.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.