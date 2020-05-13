Summit Daily to host webinar with Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

U.S. Senate Photographic Studio

The Summit Daily News and partner publications will host a live Q&A with U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat who represents Colorado, at 2 p.m. Friday, May 15. The session will focus on what’s being implemented by the federal government to address the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bennet will answer questions about some of the recent policies he’s been working on in Washington, D.C. Included in the discussion will be the bill that Bennet is co-sponsoring to extend the Rural Community Hospital Demonstration program, which reimburses hospitals in small communities for inpatient services. Other topics will include the Paycheck Protection Program and a proposal to expand broadband internet access.

Attendees are encouraged to register for the webinar and submit live questions during the session. Registration is available at Bit.ly/bennet-qa The webinar also will be streamed live at SummitDaily.com/coronavirus and on the Summit Daily Facebook page. A recording of the webinar will be posted and available to watch after the live session.