Summit Daily’s holiday dining guide to be published in print on Tuesday, Dec. 13

Arapahoe Cafe & Pub is known for its breakfast food around Summit County. In fact, in 2021, the restaurant served a holiday brunch special on Christmas Day.

The Summit Daily News is putting together a holiday dining guide for locals and visitors alike, but instead of the guide being printed on Monday, Dec. 12, it will be printed on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The guide will still be available online on Monday at SummitDaily.com.

This dining guide will be a resources for locals and visitors alike as they plan out what and where to eat during the holidays. This guide will include which businesses are open on Christmas Day, which are serving a holiday meal — and note if that’s offered to go, for dine-in service or both — and how to place an order for catered meals. People were encouraged to fill out the survey at bit.ly/holidaydiningguide22 by Dec. 8, but late responses will be added to the story as they are received.

