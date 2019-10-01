Summit Drive in Summit Cove to close for culvert replacement, bridge construction

Summit County’s Road & Bridge department has begun work on the Soda Creek culvert replacement project in Summit Cove. Crews will remove several pairs of culvert pipes and replace them with a small bridge across Soda Creek. Construction will begin Wednesday, Oct. 2, and last about a month. Summit Drive will be closed during the duration of construction.

The existing steel pipe culverts are corroding, and installations of multiple side-by-side pipes are prone to erosion that can lead to settlement or failure of the roadway. The new bridge will allow more water from Soda Creek to flow under it, providing the road with greater flood protection.

The bridge also will allow for a wider road surface, which will provide space for pedestrian and bicycle shoulders. Along with the culvert replacement, crews will repave the last segment of older, degraded road surface on the Cove Boulevard-Summit Drive loop.

Summit County anticipates the construction to be complete before winter sets in. While the project is underway, the road within the project area will be closed to traffic, and detours will be posted.

For more information, call Eric Cottingham in the Summit County Road & Bridge Department at 970-668-4232.