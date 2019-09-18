Summit Endurance Academy to commence free pre-season, off-snow ski mountaineering clinics next week

Summit Endurance Academy coach Joe Howdyshell instructs the route for skill-set practice last December in Breckenridge.

Summit Daily file

Ski mountaineering season fully returns for the Summit Endurance Academy next week as SEA will host its first dryland workout on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6–7:30 a.m., at the Beaver Run Parking Lot in Breckenridge.

The Summit Endurance Academy will host another dryland workout the following Tuesday at the same time and place. Dryland workouts will also take place at Beaver Run Friday, Oct. 11 (6–7:30 a.m.), Sunday, Oct. 20 (9–10:30 a.m.), Tuesday, Oct. 22 (6–7:30 a.m.), Tuesday, Oct. 29 (6–7:30 a.m.), Friday, Nov. 8 (6–7:30 a.m.), Sunday, Nov. 17 (6–7:30 a.m.) and Tuesday, Nov. 19 (6–7:30 a.m.). Attendees of the dryland workouts are encouraged to bring skimo poles, running clothes and water.

SEA will host its Youth Skimo Info Night at the Frisco Nordic Center on Monday, Oct. 7, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. A couple of nights later, SEA will host its first Intro to Skimo/Gear night at Wilderness Sports in Dillon, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6–7 p.m. SEA will host the same event a week later, at Mountain Outfitters in Breckenridge, from 6–7 p.m.

That same night, Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Frisco Nordic Center is scheduled to host the Summit Skimo Kickoff, from 6:30–8 p.m.

SEA has skimo transition clinics scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, Wednesday Nov. 6 and Wednesday Nov. 20, each scheduled from 6–7 p.m., at an unspecified location.

For more information, email SEA coach Joe Howdyshell at: howdyski@gmail.com.