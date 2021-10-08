Summit Endurance Academy to host dryland clinic

Summit Endurance Academy on Sunday, Oct. 10, will host a dryland training session in Breckenridge.

The one-hour training session will start at 9 a.m. at the base of the Falcon SuperChair on Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 10.

Summit Endurance Academy coach Joe Howdyshell will lead a session designed to help athletes get a jump on the skinning season by learning the best practices of getting ready. Saturday’s session will focus mostly on the technique of dryland training and how to transfer that efficient movement onto skis.