Summit fantasy football: Tigers 41-7 win over Middle Park

Summit senior Aidan Collins takes a wide receiver screen for a 70-plus yard touchdown in the Tigers' win against the Middle Park Panthers on Sept. 24 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

Ahead of the Summit High School varsity football team’s home game versus Glenwood Springs at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Tiger Stadium, we took a look back at the Tigers’ thrilling 41-7 homecoming “blackout” win over Middle Park two weeks go.

Once again, we’ve taken all available individual Tigers player statistics from Summit’s previous game and run them through a standard point formula based on what you’d see in your fantasy football league.

Those point systems include traditional metrics such as one point for every 10 yards rushing or receiving, one point for every 25 yards passing, and four and six points, respectively, for passing and rushing/receiving touchdowns. All pass catchers on our leaderboard are awarded one point per reception.

The formula also awards points for defensive plays, such as one point for a tackle, a half-point for an assisted tackle and an additional point for a tackle for loss or sack. Major defensive plays, like fumble forces, fumble recoveries and interceptions, are awarded two points, while defensive and special teams touchdowns each earn six points.

Summit senior wide receiver/running back and free safety Aidan Collins topped 50 fantasy points for the third time this season. After showings of 53.9 points in a drubbing of Skyview and 50.9 points in a win over Aspen, Collins tallied 50.6 fantasy points vs. Middle Park. That came via five catches and 165 yards through the air with two touchdowns. Collins also rushed nine times for 96 yards and was third on the team with four tackles and three assisted tackles. Collins threw in a caused fumble to creep back above 50.

Summit junior quarterback and linebacker Jack Schierholz was second on the team with 33 points on the strength of three touchdowns and more than 220 yards through the air. Schierholz added 81 yards on seven rushes.

Summit junior tight end and linebacker Zach Elam burst above 24 points thanks to a pair of touchdowns on wild plays: one a half-field Hail Mary pass from Schierholz and one an interception return for a touchdown.

Tigers senior running back Alex Sanchez put forth another 11-plus point performance with a touchdown and a 5.1-per-carry clip on the ground while Tigers defenders KJ Slaugh and Keaton Smith — at defensive end and linebacker, respectively — racked up six points on defense. Smith was the team’s leading tackler with nine total solo and assisted tackles with Slaugh just behind at eight.