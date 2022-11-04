Summit Fire and EMS: Daylight saving time means mind your clocks, check your detectors

With daylight saving time ending at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Summit Fire and EMS is encouraging residents to change their smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide batteries as they change their clocks.

With most fire fatalities occurring between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., it is essential that detector batteries are replaced. About 66% of fire fatalities occur in homes without working smoke detectors.

Even “hard-wired” smoke detectors that are plugged into the home’s electrical supply typically have a 9-volt backup battery to keep the detectors operating during a power outage. Summit Fire and EMS officials point out that most detectors will “chirp” when the batteries are dying, which is a sign to replace the batteries instead of disabling the devices.

Summit Fire and EMS also encourages families to make and practice their home-escape plan so everyone knows at least two ways out and that everyone knows a designated safe meeting spot to be reunited.