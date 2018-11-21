Summit Fire douses small electrical fire at Summit Vista Professional Building

Summit Fire & EMS was able to extinguish a small electrical fire that broke out at the Summit Vista Professional Building in Frisco today. There were no injuries.

A crew from Summit Fire was dispatched to the building at about 3:40 p.m. today after receiving a complaint about a nondescript burning smell coming from the building, said Steve Lipsher, public information officer for Summit Fire & EMS. Firefighters discovered a small fire burning under a staircase, which had been converted to a storage area.

Lipsher said that the fire was confined to the small area, and that the building had been evacuated. While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, early reports indicate that it was likely an electrical fire.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that Summit Fire & EMS was investigating a call at Summit Middle School, and not the Summit Vista Professional Building.