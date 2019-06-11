Summit Fire douses small ground fire near Montezuma

Summit Fire & EMS responded to a small fire near Montezuma this afternoon, according to Chief Jeff Berino.

Berino said a call regarding a fire came it at about 4:30 p.m. and crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. On arrival, Berino said firefighters discovered a small ground fire — about 5-by-20 feet — which was quickly doused.

“We sent a full first-alarm assignment, and quickly stood down units when we realized it wasn’t going anywhere,” said Berino. He continued to say that two engines were able to put the fire out within about 10 minutes.

There were no injuries and no road closures involved in the incident. Berino said the fire was on Forest Service lands about a mile up Montezuma Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the department is investigating the scene.