Summit Fire & EMS board to review Silverthorne fire station designs Tuesday

This rendering shows the first phase of what a fire station would look like in Silverthorne.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy image

The board of directors for Summit Fire & EMS will review conceptual designs for a Silverthorne fire station at a 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 35 County Shops Road in Frisco.

Summit Fire & EMS has developed a page on its website, SummitFire.org , to allow community members to see all of the updates on the station, including some conceptual designs of the station.