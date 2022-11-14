Summit Fire & EMS board to review Silverthorne fire station designs Tuesday
The board of directors for Summit Fire & EMS will review conceptual designs for a Silverthorne fire station at a 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 35 County Shops Road in Frisco.
Summit Fire & EMS has developed a page on its website, SummitFire.org, to allow community members to see all of the updates on the station, including some conceptual designs of the station.
Crime and Public Safety
