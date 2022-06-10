Summit Fire & EMS mourns loss of family members
Summit Fire & EMS announced the deaths of Hunter and Olivia McCaulou, children of former firefighter Kristy McCauluo. The two died Friday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Montana.
A car struck the ATV while traveling through an intersection of a county road and a highway, a release from Summit Fire & EMS said, and the driver of the ATV was hospitalized and released.
Kristy McCaulo served during the 1990s and early 2000s when Summit Fire & EMS became the combined agency it is today, the statement said.
Donations to the family can be sent to the “Hunter and Olivia Benefit” at the Altana Federal Credit Union at 3212 Central Avenue, Billings, MO, 59102.
