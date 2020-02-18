Summit Fire & EMS names Travis Davis as new chief

From left: Deputy Chief Travis Davis and Summit Fire & EMS Chief Jeff Berino are pictured after the department announced Davis as Berino's successor in July.

Courtesy Summit Fire & EMS

DILLON — Summit Fire & EMS announced that Deputy Chief Travis Davis will take over as the department’s new chief in July.

In October, Summit Fire Chief Jeff Berino announced that he would be retiring from his post following 40 years of service in the county. The department’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 18, to announce Davis as Berino’s successor.

“I am humbled by the support of our staff and honored that the board members have given me this opportunity,” Davis said in a statement about his appointment. “We’ve been through a lot of major changes and have more than doubled in size in the last couple of years. And while there are still efforts underway for us to get settled in, we also need to be looking toward the future in terms of priorities and how we can take advantage of new opportunities.”

Davis, 49, currently serves as Summit Fire’s deputy chief of operations. He’ll take over as chief July 3 to complete what board members hope will be a smooth transition in leadership for the department’s 99 full-time employees.

Davis started his career in emergency response in Prescott, Arizona, in 1993 and moved to Colorado to join the Lake Dillon Fire Authority — a predecessor of Summit Fire & EMS — as a volunteer firefighter in 1996. He was later promoted to battalion chief in 2007 and was named deputy chief last year.

“We are fortunate to have capable, accomplished and extremely qualified senior leadership at Summit Fire & EMS, and we as a board felt that we had a great opportunity to build on the current momentum by promoting a new chief from within the ranks,” board President Jim Cox said in the release.

Davis and his wife, Christine, have raised two boys on the Front Range and live in Silverthorne.

Berino, 62, announced his retirement after being named Colorado Fire Chief of the Year last year, noting he’s hoping to spend more time outdoors enjoying Summit County’s natural amenities with his wife, Janis.

During Berino’s five years as chief, he oversaw the organization’s merger with Copper Mountain Fire and change in the department’s moniker from Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue to Summit Fire & EMS. Berino also oversaw the construction of the department’s new administration building, helped the group gain professional accreditation and recently facilitated the merger with the Summit County Ambulance Service, among other notable efforts.

“Chief Berino is not the type of leader that can easily be replaced,” Cox said. “His accomplishments as a chief officer of this department are next to none. He will leave behind some very, very big shoes to fill.”

Upon the announcement of Davis’ appointment, Berino took the opportunity to voice his strong support for the board’s decision.

“Having seen Travis blossom in his current role after his years of admirable work on the front lines of emergency response, I have all the confidence in the world that he will serve with distinction,” Berino said in the release.