Summit Fire & EMS reminds residents to check their smoke detectors with Daylight Savings Time this weekend

As residents go around to change their clocks ahead of daylight saving time, Summit Fire & EMS is urging everyone to take the opportunity to check the batteries on their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The biannual changing of the clocks is a great “string around your finger” that serves as a reminder to replace smoke alarm batteries and practice other simple fire prevention measures, McDonald said.

Residents and the owners of rental properties should replace the batteries in all carbon-monoxide detectors and ensure they are working, the release states. Property owners should also ensure all external heating vents and gas meters are kept clear of snow, according to Summit Fire & EMS.

The U.S. Fire Administration also recommends residents dust or vacuum smoke alarms when changing the batteries, test alarms once a month, replace an entire alarm if its more than 10 years old or doesn’t work properly when tested, install smoke alarms on every level of the home, interconnect all smoke alarms in the house so that they all sound at once, ensure everyone in the home understands the meaning of a smoke alarm and knows how to respond, and to prepare and practice an escape plan in case of a fire, according to the release.