Summit Fire & EMS respond to a kitchen fire at Fritangas Mexican Restaurant in Silverthorne

According to a Facebook post earlier this morning, Summit Fire & EMS responded to a kitchen fire at Fritangas Mexican Restaurant in Silverthorne in the middle of the night.

The post, made on Saturday morning, Jan. 7, said that the organization was responding to an automated smoke alarm but that it discovered a fire when arriving on scene.

The post said that “a quick attack by the first engine crew on scene knocked down the fire completely before the second-in engine companies even arrived.” It went on to say that damage was confined to the kitchen but that the restaurant “survived.”

A cause has not yet been determined.