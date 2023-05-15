Summit Fire & EMS schedules Wildfire Rendezvous to inform public on fire safety ahead of wildfire season
The event will include information from fire and emergency-response agencies, the insurance industry, landscaping companies and land managers
Summit Fire & EMS will host its inaugural Wildfire Rendezvous from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Summit Middle School, located at 158 School Road in Frisco, according to a news release from the fire protection district.
This “farmer’s market” style, drop-in event invites members of the public to learn from experts from a number of organizations about how to be prepared for wildfire season.
Representatives of fire and emergency-response agencies, the insurance industry, landscaping companies and land managers will be at the event. A guest speaker from the East Troublesome Fire will talk about lessons learned and how to be prepared for when disaster strikes.
