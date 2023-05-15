Summit Fire & EMS schedules Wildfire Rendezvous to inform public on fire safety ahead of wildfire season

Smoke from prescribed burns clouds the air as it lofts over Breckenridge in an effort to reduce wildfire fuel as fire hazards rise across the state.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News archive

Summit Fire & EMS will host its inaugural Wildfire Rendezvous from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Summit Middle School, located at 158 School Road in Frisco, according to a news release from the fire protection district.

This “farmer’s market” style, drop-in event invites members of the public to learn from experts from a number of organizations about how to be prepared for wildfire season.

Representatives of fire and emergency-response agencies, the insurance industry, landscaping companies and land managers will be at the event. A guest speaker from the East Troublesome Fire will talk about lessons learned and how to be prepared for when disaster strikes.