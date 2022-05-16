Summit Fire & EMS suspends all active open-fire permits

Citing a continuing wave of warm and exceptionally windy weather, Summit Fire & EMS suspended all active open-fire permits and has prohibited open burning from Memorial Day to Labor Day permanently. It will also no longer issue slash-burn permits from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year.

That date range could be extended in coming years if current conditions continue.

The department recognized the inconvenience for those with active permits but said current and coming weather patterns dictated its decision. The policy also matches similar regulations of the Red, White & Blue Fire Department in Breckenridge.

Residents wanting to have backyard campfires on private property within the district may still do so with a valid permit from the fire department. Such permits require a suitable ember screen over the top of the fire while it is burning. A backyard fire permit is good for the calendar year and are free to district residents after filling out a property profile and application at https://www.communityconnect.io/info/co-summit .