Summit Fire & EMS to host first-ever ‘wildfire parley’ event featuring free evaluations, educational seminars

Summit Fire and EMS will host its first-ever Summit County Wildfire Parley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 21, at the Summit Middle School, 158 School Road, Frisco.

The event will have presentations and information from wildfire experts, the American Red Cross, the insurance industry, emergency managers and elected officials.

Attendees can sign up for free home wildfire evaluations, learn about creating defensible space around the home, learn from others’ experiences with past wildfires and prepare for the wildfire season. The event will cover the basics of emergency evacuation and response.