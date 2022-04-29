Summit Fire & EMS to host Wildfire Roundup educating participants about preparedness

Summit Fire & EMS will host its first-ever Wildfire Roundup event on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Summit Middle School, located at 158 School Road in Frisco.

Experts from multiple fields will help prepare residents for wildfire season. They’ll show participants how to schedule wildfire assessments for a home, how to get up to speed on insurance concerns and how to prepare the things that are needed for an evacuation kit. Local firefighters will also be available to chat.

Summit Fire & EMS will continue to accept topics to cover through comments on its Facebook page , Summit Fire & EMS.