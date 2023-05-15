Summit Fire & EMS to swear in new members for its board of directors at an upcoming meeting

The Summit Fire & EMS board of directors will swear in two new members Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Summit Fire & EMS will swear in two new board members to their board of directors on Tuesday, May 16, according to a news release from the fire protection district.

Jonathan Sinclair and John Piotti will be sworn in alongside continuing board president Lori Miller, the release states. The new members will replace retiring members Linda St. John and Jen Barchers.

Sinclair served for years as a medic with the Summit County Ambulance Service and then rode the merger with Summit Fire to a new role as a seasonal wildfire specialist in the nascent days of the organization’s Wildland Division, according to the release. He continues to serve as a paramedic with Centura and provides leadership as a medical-unit leader for the U.S. Forest Service during wildfire season.

Piotti has 35 years of public accounting and has worked as CEO and CFO of construction companies in Florida, according to the release. He is also a registered nurse with 10 years of emergency-medicine experience.

St. John served on the Summit Fire board and its now-defunct predecessors with the Snake River Fire Department and Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue for 19 years, the release states. Barchers, meanwhile, started with the board of Lake Dillon Fire eight years ago.

Miller, Piotti and Sinclair were the only three self-nominated candidates for the three available board positions, according to the release. Therefore, they will be seated to four-year terms without requiring a formal election.