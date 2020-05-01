Summit Fire launches Community Connect platform, asks community to create profiles

A Summit Fire & EMS ambulance pictured March 13.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit Fire & EMS is encouraging residents to sign up for Community Connect, a software that gives the area’s first responders vital information about your household in the event of an emergency.

All residents and property owners are encouraged to create a household account, allowing them to upload important information for first responders, including if anyone in the house has special physical or medical needs, preestablished meeting sites, access codes, the location of utility shutoffs, pets that might need rescue and more.

“This is a safe and secure way for residents to provide us with important information that we otherwise wouldn’t know when we’re responding to a 911 call at their homes,” Chief Jeff Berino said in a news release about the new system. “Our firefighters and medics can pull up the information en route and provide a faster, more efficient response, looking out for any special needs or particular concerns.”

The system also has an optional section for listing any COVID-19 symptoms or positive tests.

Additionally, residents will be able to use the system to apply for backyard campfire permits, now required under Summit County’s newly adopted fire code.

The Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District also launched its own portal on Community Connect last month. To create a Community Connect account, visit CommunityConnect.io/info/co-summit.