Summit Fire responds to gas leak near Frisco Transfer Center

Update at 7:02: Xcel Energy personnel have stopped the leak, according to Summit Fire spokesperson Steve Lipsher. Fire crews are still on scene monitoring air quality.

Summit Fire & EMS and representatives with Xcel Energy are responding to a gas leak off Meadow Drive in Frisco. Several buildings in the area have been evacuated.

Summit Fire spokesperson Steve Lipsher said an excavator working on a project in front of the Frisco Transfer Center ruptured a gas line. In a “cautious response,” Meadow Drive was closed between Lusher Court and Hawn Drive, and buildings in the area between the Safeway and Walmart were evacuated.

Lipsher also noted that individuals on the west side of the leak were asked to shelter in place and not to start their cars.

No injuries have been reported. An Xcel Energy team is working to clamp the leak. Lipsher said two fire engine crews are on scene in case any type of fire response is necessary as well as to check for “pools” of natural gas potentially accumulating at nearby buildings.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.