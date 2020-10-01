Summit Fire stations ‘Light the Night’ in memory of fallen firefighters, including Ken Jones

Summit Fire & EMS is illuminating its fire stations in Frisco and Dillon in memory of the firefighters who have died in the line of duty in the past year.

Photo from Summit Fire & EMS

Summit Fire & EMS is illuminating two of its fire stations as part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Light the Night campaign, a nationwide effort to recognize the firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

Summit Fire Public Information Officer Steve Lipsher said that the group hosts a ceremony every October in memory of the firefighters who died in service over the last year. This year, the group is hosting the event virtually, and asking fire departments around the country to participate in the Light the Night campaign, illuminating their stations with red lights at night.

Summit Fire will leave the lights on at night until Sunday, when the foundation will be streaming America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters on Facebook, YouTube and the foundation’s website.

Lipsher said the tribute would carry an even deeper meaning for Summit Fire & EMS employees and the rest of the Summit County community this year in light of the death of Firefighter Ken Jones, who fell to his death responding to a fire near Copper Mountain last December.

“Of course this means even more to us this year because we lost Ken Jones in December,” Lipsher said. “I think every firefighter reads the reports of all of the on duty deaths, because we all try to learn from them and remember that our jobs can be dangerous. We need to be doing everything we can to make sure all of our firefighters go home at the end of every shift.

“So it’s always a meaningful occasion for us. But it resonates more deeply this year.”