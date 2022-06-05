Summit firefighters to conduct training off Tiger Road

Firefighters from Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District and Summit Fire & EMS will be conducting joint wildfire training in the Summit Estates neighborhood off of Tiger Road this month. Residents can expect to see activity in the area, but they do not need to avoid the area.

The training will focus on the initial attack of a wildfire in the critical wildland-urban interface, zones where homes are in close proximity to forests. Most developed areas in Summit County fall within this area.

In both morning and afternoon sessions on Wednesday, June 8, and again on Friday, June 10, firefighters will be operating apparatus and vehicles in the area, digging lines by hand and using chainsaws to establish a fire break. Exercise supervisors anticipate that a small amount of water will be sprayed, as well.

No roads will be closed, but firefighters ask that motorists and pedestrians use caution when encountering firefighting vehicles, giving plenty of space and driving slowly when getting around them.

A third shift of firefighters will participate in the same training on June 29.