Summit Fire’s Jim Cox wins Board Member of the Year Award

Jim Cox smiles as he parks the antique 1942 Sterling fire engine Oct. 7, 2019, at the Summit Fire Administration Building in Frisco.

Photo by Liz Copan / Summit Daily archive

Jim Cox, president of the Summit Fire & EMS Board of Directors, has been named the winner of the Special District Association of Colorado’s 2020 Board Member of the Year Award.

The Special District Association presents the award annually to a special district board member for outstanding commitment and service to their district, according to the association. This year’s award winners were recognized during the Special District Association annual conference, which was held virtually from Sept. 23-25.

“Jim is a very deserving winner of this award,” said Ann Terry, the association’s executive director,” and we are pleased for the opportunity to honor him and the extraordinary contributions he has made to his district.”

Cox has served on the Lake Dillon Fire board for 17 years. He started with the board of the former Snake River Fire Protection District and has been an integral figure in the consolidation of the Snake River, Lake Dillon Fire and the Copper Mountain Consolidated Metro District fire departments to form the Summit Fire & EMS Authority. Cox also assisted in another merger between Summit Fire & EMS and Summit County Ambulance Service.

The association lauded Cox for his efforts in leading successful election measures for the district, along with helping the district achieve its accreditation through the Center of Public Safety Excellence. The group also praised Cox for serving as a leader in the completion of the new Summit Fire Administration building in Frisco.

Locally, officials applauded Cox for his volunteerism within the community and his dedication to making sure firefighters and emergency medical workers had the tools they needed to keep them safe.

“If you had to define the word volunteer, Jim and his name would fit in it,” said former Summit Fire Chief Jeff Berino, who nominated Cox for the award. “You name it, and he has his fingers in it as far as giving the community his valuable time.

“And he really cares about the safety of the people first, in particular the firefighters and EMS folks. That’s really No. 1 on his list. Closely behind it is making sure they’re well taken care of with benefits and health care. But he’s always been a strong voice for safety, and making sure the firefighters have the best protective equipment available, whether it’s the bunker gear they wear or better safety features on the engines. That’s always been first and foremost for Jim, and I really admire that.”