Summit football gets No. 6 seed in first home state playoff game in over 14 years

The Summit Tigers varsity football team takes the field before their homecoming game against the Lincoln Lancers at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge on Sept. 30, 2022. Summit was recently awarded the No. 6 seed in the 3A state football playoffs and will host No. 11 Frederick High School on Friday, Nov. 11.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

After not playing the final two games of the regular season due to forfeits from the opposing teams, the Summit High School football team has been awarded the No. 6 seed in the 16-team 3A state football playoffs.

With the top eight teams getting home playoffs games, the 9-1 Tigers have earned the honor of hosting No. 11 Frederick High School on Friday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. in Breckenridge.

The home playoff game marks the first time the Summit football team has hosted a home playoff game in over 14 years. Summit will face the 7-3 Frederick Golden Eagles. Frederick ended its regular season with a 41-36 loss to George Washington High School on Nov. 3.

Despite Summit not playing a game in close to three weeks, Wagner and the Summit football team feel well prepared to advance to the second round of the playoffs on Friday night.

The winner of Summit versus Frederick will face either No. 3 Lutheran High School or No. 14 Pueblo East High School in the quarterfinals.

The Summit Daily News will be live-streaming the home playoff game on the Summit Daily News Facebook page.