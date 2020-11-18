Summit football weekend opponent changes for the 3rd time

The Summit High School varsity football team’s opponent for this weekend has changed for the third time.

Summit now will travel to Thompson Valley High School in Loveland for a 5 p.m. Saturday kickoff. The road trip for the Tigers (1-2) to take on the Eagles (0-5) replaces Summit’s previously scheduled weekend opponent, a road trip to rival Battle Mountain on Friday evening.

Summit High School Director of Athletics Travis Avery said in an email Wednesday that the Tigers won’t be able to play the Huskies because Battle Mountain’s original weekend football opponent, Eagle Valley High School, is now cleared to play.

The Tigers were set to play the Huskies after it appeared earlier in the week that Eagle Valley wouldn’t be able to play. The Battle Mountain road trip was a replacement for a road trip to Frederick High School in Longmont, which was a replacement for a road trip to Central High School in Grand Junction. The Frederick and Central games were canceled due to those schools’ COVID-19 restrictions.

Thompson Valley High School will allow a limited number of spectators at the game, Avery said.

The Tigers still hope to play a fifth and final game over Thanksgiving weekend, though an opponent is not yet finalized. Due to Summit County COVID-19 regulations, the Tigers cannot play another home game this season.