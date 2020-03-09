Summit forecast a mixed bag with snow showers and mild temperatures

This week is forecast to bring a "light refresh" of snow showers to the mountains amid mild temperatures.

Courtesy Copper Mountain Resort

FRISCO — Summit County residents and visitors got a taste of springtime weather over the past week, and according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Fredin, these “spring-like” conditions will continue through the second week of March.

Fredin said a southwesterly moisture flow will bring snow showers but that temperatures will remain mild.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures above 40 degrees all week in Frisco, topping out at 49 degrees Wednesday. The low temperature estimates in town don’t dip below 20 degrees.

Fredin said the snow showers throughout the week mostly will start in the afternoon and continue into the evening. He said the snowfall will be light and could give a “quick inch” of accumulation, but the more legitimate chance of snow is between Thursday night and Saturday morning. While Fredin said it is too early for accumulation estimates, he expects Friday to be the best day for snow.

At the ski resorts, OpenSnow meteorologists are calling the snow showers a light refresh. Sam Collentine’s Breckenridge report predicts the first round of snow showers will start Tuesday at midday and that Breckenridge will accumulate 1-3 inches of snow through Tuesday night and another 1-3 inches from Wednesday evening into Thursday.

OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in his Copper Mountain report that he also expects a few inches Tuesday afternoon into the evening and Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning at Copper. He predicts 2-6 inches of accumulation on the Saturday morning report following Friday’s storm.

“March obviously is a good month for the mountains,” Fredin said. “… (January through April are) your biggest snow collecting months.”

Fredin said there are still two solid months for the mountains to accumulate more snowpack, which is currently above average.

Looking ahead, Fredin said a storm is forecast to move through Summit County at the beginning of next week that will bring more wintry conditions.