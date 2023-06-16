Summit Foundation announces 47 awardees as part of spring grant cycle
Organization awards over $660,000 to area nonprofits
More that $660,000 was awarded during the Summit Foundation’s most recent grant cycle, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
The Summit Foundation is a philanthropic organization with a stated aim to improve the Summit County community, which includes issuing grants to local nonprofits. The spring grant cycle went toward helping a wide variety of local efforts aimed to address food assistance, trail work, mental health, youth sports, child care and the arts.
About 10% of the grants were awarded to organizations in neighboring counties, with the aim of supporting members of the Summit County workforce who reside there, according to the release.
With the spring grants, the Foundation reports that it has given more than $51 million in almost 40 years. For more information about the Summit Foundation and its grant programs, visit SummitFoundation.org.
Spring awardees
- Advocates of Lake County
- American Red Cross of Western Colorado
- Blue River Watershed Group
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the High Rockies
- Breckenridge History
- Building Hope Summit County
- Colorado Farm To Table
- Colorado Fourteeners Initiative
- Colorado Mountain College
- Colorado Trail Foundation
- Copper Mountain Childcare Center
- Cycle Effect
- Domus Pacis Family Respite
- Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance
- Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation
- Friends of the Lower Blue River
- Grand County Rural Health Network
- Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids
- Lake County School District
- Lake Dillon Preschool
- League for Animals and People
- Live By Living
- Mosquito Range Heritage Initiative
- Mountain Dreamers
- Mountain Family Center
- Mountain Top Explorium
- NorthWest Colorado Center for Independence
- Reach Out and Read Colorado
- Smart Bellies
- South Park Food Bank
- South Park Recreation Foundation
- St. George Food Bank
- Starting Hearts
- Summit Colorado Interfaith Council
- Summit Community Care Clinic
- Summit Senior Center
- Summit Habitat for Humanity
- Summit Historical Society
- Summit Skating Club
- Summit Valley Horse Center
- Summit Youth Baseball and Softball
- Summit Youth Hockey
- Team Breckenridge
- Team Summit Colorado
- Timberline Adult Day Services
- Wildlands Restoration Volunteers
