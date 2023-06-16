Summit Foundation announces 47 awardees as part of spring grant cycle

More that $660,000 was awarded during the Summit Foundation’s most recent grant cycle, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

The Summit Foundation is a philanthropic organization with a stated aim to improve the Summit County community, which includes issuing grants to local nonprofits. The spring grant cycle went toward helping a wide variety of local efforts aimed to address food assistance, trail work, mental health, youth sports, child care and the arts.

About 10% of the grants were awarded to organizations in neighboring counties, with the aim of supporting members of the Summit County workforce who reside there, according to the release.

With the spring grants, the Foundation reports that it has given more than $51 million in almost 40 years. For more information about the Summit Foundation and its grant programs, visit SummitFoundation.org .

Spring awardees