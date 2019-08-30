Summit Foundation annual Great Rubber Duck Race fundraiser is Saturday

The local community foundation invites business and community members to sponsor one or more of its 12,000 rubber ducks, which will be dropped into the Blue River at Maggie Pond and float until reaching a finish line at the Riverwalk Center.

Sponsors for the first ducks across the finish line win prizes, including $1,500 in cash, a private snowcat trip for 12 and a local Epic Pass.

To sponsor a duck for the rubber duck races, visit SummitDuck.org.

Over the past 35 years, the foundation has given nearly $30 million in Summit County and neighboring communities thanks to more than 3,000 donors.