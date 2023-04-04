Summit Foundation awards $300,000 in scholarships to 125 local students

The Summit Foundation has awarded $300,000 in scholarships to 125 local students, 30% of whom are first-generation college students, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

The foundation awards scholarships as part of its mission to support working families. Students are selected based on financial need, academic excellence and community service. Students are also eligible to reapply for a scholarship their sophomore year.

A complete list of scholarship recipients can be found at SummitFoundation.org .