Summit Foundation creates new COVID-19 fund to support emergency needs at area nonprofits

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s food bank is making an extra effort to help people who have been affected by COVID-19. Businesses who have donated their food to the food bank include Vail Resorts, the owners of Sauce on the Blue and Quandry Grill, among others.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

DILLON — The Summit Foundation has established a fund to help nonprofits in the community address emergency needs during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release. The local community foundation is making an initial contribution of $100,000 from the estate of Harriett Bobo, who was known for her volunteer work in the community.

Money donated to the fund will be provided to local community-based organizations — including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, food banks and other nonprofits — to assist with emergency needs such as food, critical medication or help for those who are immobile or otherwise compromised, the release stated.

The Summit Foundation staff will work to make sure 100% of the funds go to critical needs in the community and not duplicate other available resources, according to the release.

“We know that these are uncertain and difficult times. But we also know that Summit County is a caring and collaborative community, and we will work together to help each other and uphold the spirit of philanthropy that is such a part of each of us,” foundation Executive Director Jeanne Bistranin said in the release.

Donate to the fund at SummitFoundation.org or through Venmo @TheSummitFoundation. Mention “Summit County Cares” when making a donation.