Summit Foundation encourages high school students to apply for scholarships ahead of Jan. 29 deadline

High school students have until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 24 to apply for scholarships from the Summit Foundation.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News archive

The Summit Foundation, a Summit County-based nonprofit, is encouraging high school students to apply for an array of scholarships it offers ahead of the application deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 29.

The nonprofit is offering at least 75 scholarships for county high schoolers this year through its local scholarship application . The nonprofit has awarded nearly $4 million in scholarships to 1,500 students over the past 33 years, according to a press release.

“As a scholarship recipient, I recognize the difference the Summit Foundation made in helping me go to college and look forward to helping this year’s students achieve theirs,” said Max Ortiz, Summit Foundation youth program manager.

Scholarships are available to pay for room and board, tuition and resources, according to the press release. The nonprofit’s scholarship committee will meet in March to select the 2023 recipients and scholarships will be awarded in April at its 2023 scholarship night. Applications can be made at SummitFoundation.org .