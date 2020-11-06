Summit Foundation looks for inspirational stories from the pandemic

The Summit Foundation is looking for inspirational stories as the nonprofit works to honor the community during its 2020 annual Philanthropy Awards.

The foundation has celebrated specific Summit County residents and businesses during the annual award ceremony since 1991, but this year, the group is looking to honor “our community as a whole for their efforts during this pandemic.”

As a part of that effort, event organizers are asking community members to submit short “stories of inspiration” that have occurred during the pandemic.

Anyone interested in submitting a short inspirational story can do so through a form on the organization’s website at SummitFoundation.org/events/philanthropy-awards-2020.