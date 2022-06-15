Summit Foundation raises $161,000 at 34th annual golf tournament

From Saturday, June 11, through Sunday, June 12, The Summit Foundation hosted its 34th annual golf tournament at Breckenridge Golf Club.

The tournament was sponsored by Breckenridge Grand Vacations and was held in memory of Rob Millisor who was a trustee of The Summit Foundation for 11 years and the owner/developer of Breckenridge Grand Vacations.

Millisor passed away in 2015 while on a humanitarian trip to Nepal. Seven years after his untimely death, friends and colleagues of Millisor still make up close to half the field at the tournament in honor of him.

At this year’s tournament, the field was made up of 36 teams and 144 players. The teams were put together in groups of six and teams played against other teams in order to win their flight.

The winner of each flight then had a closest-to-the-pin shootout to determine the overall tournament winner.

Flight six was won by Throwing Darts, which was manned by Joe Alvine, Mo Lathrop, ​​Brittany Duelman Alvine and Drew Alvine. Flight five was won by The Breckenridge Restaurant Association, which included a team of TJ Messerschmitt, Matt Fackler, Bruce Carleton and Neal Bosckh.

The Wolfe Pack won flight four with help from Jack Wolfe, Mark Spiers, Jim Beckmann and Don Dankner. Robbie’s Tavern won flight three which was made up of George Connolly, Stinky Steger, William Cipiani and Juan Valdez. Flight two was won by Team Summit High School, which included Adams Rapp, Jace Melby, Rece Greff and Wyatt Willis.

Lastly, flight one was won by Team Caddyshack which included Zak Himmelman, RJ Scholl, Cathy Boland and Jake Johnson. Team Caddyshack went on to win the shootout to the pin to be crowned the tournament champion.

Overall, the tournament was able to raise $161,000, which will help support the community through The Summit Foundation’s scholarship and nonprofit grant programs.