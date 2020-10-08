Summit Foundation’s ski medallion program moves forward this year with minimal changes

The ski medallion program, which is run through The Summit Foundation and provides transferable ski passes, is still available this year at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Copper Mountain Resort, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Keystone Resort and other select Vail Resorts locations with some changes due to the unique nature of the upcoming ski season.

Unlimited skiing access without a reservation is available for medallion holders at A-Basin, Breckenridge, Keystone and other select Vail Resorts locations. At Copper, medallion holders will have unlimited skiing access but will need to use the parking reservation system.

Taryn Power, Summit Foundation director of development, wrote in an email that because of the changes at the ski areas this season, medallion holders are asked to limit medallion use during peak holiday times, if possible, to help out ski areas.