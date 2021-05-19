Summit girls 3rd, boys 4th at Battle Mountain meet

Summit High School senior captain Corey Johnson throws at the Glenwood Invitational on Saturday, May 15, in Glenwood Springs.

Photo by Kendal Vaille

Summit High School junior Emily Koetteritz again led the Tigers girls track and field team to a strong finish Tuesday, May 18, at the Battle Mountain Invitational in Edwards as the Tigers girls took third place of 11 teams and the boys took fourth.

Koetteritz’s victory in the triple jump at 31 feet, 4.5 inches led a deep Tigers contingent of five girls who finished in the top eight, each jumping more than 27 feet: Regan Jackson (fourth, 28 feet), Cami Davis (fifth, 27 feet, 11 inches), Sage Hanks (sixth, 27 feet, 10.5 inches) and Shannon Reed (eighth, 27 feet, 10 inches).

“We cleaned house,” Tigers head coach Kristy McClain said.

Koetteritz also finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.33 seconds) and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (56.2).

Other top-five finishers for the Tigers girls Tuesday included Ella Snyder’s third in the 100 meters (13.55) and Olyvia Snyder’s fifth in the 200 meters (28.43) as well as Maleena Mero (76 feet, 4 inches) and Lexi Vaille’s (71 feet, 3 inches) fourth and fifth place throws, respectively, in the discus.

The Tigers girls also stood out in several relays, including the Snyder sisters teaming with Lily Hess and Brielle Quigley to run to second in the 800-meter medley (1:54.97). In the 400-meter relay, Ella Snyder joined up with Hess, Jackson and Reed for a second place time of 54.29. And in the 1,600-meter relay, the Tigers earned another second place showing via the team of Olyvia Snyder, Aubree Confer, Sierra Durloo and Leila Nearpass (4:44.36).

The Tigers boys were led to the fourth place finish on the strength of more victories for senior thrower Corey Johnson and sophomore distance runner Dom Remeikis.

Johnson won another discus, this time with a mark of 141 feet, 11 inches, while he earned second place in the shot put at 41 feet, 1.5 inches.

“He’s had a phenomenal season this year,” McClain said. “The younger throwers, he’s taking them under his wing and being a great role model, offering ideas.”

Remeikis extended his torrid start to the season, one where he has won every single race he’s entered. On Tuesday, that meant a victory in his first 3,200-meter race of the season, crossing the finish line in 10:45.99 — nearly 12 seconds ahead of runner-up and fellow Tigers sophomore Zach McBride (10:57.58).

“He’s continuing his domination of the distance events,” McClain said.

Other top-five finishers for the Tigers on Tuesday included Cam Fox in the 100-meter hurdles (fourth, 19.62), Fox in the 300-meter hurdles (fifth, 49.02), Sam Burke in the 1600-meter run (fifth, 5:11.25) and Korben Long in the 200-meter dash (fifth, 24.65). In relays, the Summit team of Long, Malik Abdurakhmonov, River McClung and Liam Dalzell ran to a third place time of 1:40.21.