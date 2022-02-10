Summit girls basketball extends winning streak in defensive battle against Rifle

Summit High School’s Autumn Rivera drives to the basket during the third quarter of the varsity girls basketball game against Battle Mountain on Jan. 14 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School Tigers girls basketball team traveled to Rifle on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to take on the 9-8 Bears.

Coming into the game, the Tigers were 11-8 on the season and had won eight of their past 10 games, including two straight against league opponents.

At the beginning of the season, the Tigers lost to the Bears and then later beat them in their second matchup Jan. 22. In their third game against the Bears, the Tigers looked to win the season series in order to extend their winning streak to another game and continue to push for a playoff berth.

The game started as a defensive battle as both teams struggled to put points on the board as possession shifted between the two teams in rapid succession.

Paola Arredondo, who has been a defensive powerhouse all season, helped put pressure on the Rifle team from the opening tipoff. Arredondo was not afraid to scrap for rebounds or steals and ended the game with two steals and five rebounds.

At halftime, the game was close as the Tigers led the Bears 12-9.

After being outscored in the third quarter 9-7, the Tigers came alive in the fourth, led by Autumn Rivera.

Rivera and the rest of the Tigers team produced 11 points in the final quarter, which helped to put the game away for good.

Rivera not only led the team in scoring with 16 points, but she also led in rebounds with 11 for the double double.

Rivera scored five of her points from the free-throw line, eight from two-point field goals and three from a lone 3-pointer.

Summit beat Rifle 30-26 to get its third straight league win and improve its record to 12-8 on the season.

The Tigers will now play their last three games of the season before hopefully making it to the 2022 Colorado girls basketball 4A state playoffs. According to Maxpreps, the team is currently ranked 28th, and 32 teams make it into tournament.