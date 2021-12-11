Summit girls basketball falls to 5A talent Chatfield

The Summit High School Tigers girls basketball team traveled to Littleton Friday, Dec. 11, to take on the 4-1 Chatfield Chargers.

The Tigers knew heading into the game that the Chargers were going to be the team’s first real big challenge of the season. Chatfield Senior High School is classified as 5A in the Jefferson County league, as opposed to the 4A Tigers, meaning Chatfield faces opponents like Dakota Ridge, Valor Christian and Columbine on a regular basis for inner league play.

The Tigers were up for the challenge though, coming into Friday’s game off a 57-38 win on Wednesday night, Dec. 8, against Arrupe Jesuit to become 3-1 overall.

The Tigers got off to a slow start while the Chargers came out on the attack. The Charger defense was tough as they prevented the Tigers from scoring opportunities while they worked to run up the score on the other side of the court.

By the end of the first quarter, the high scoring offense of the Chargers had outscored Summit 20-4. The Chargers were led in large part by junior Avery Rohlman, who scored a career high of 12 points.

Summit went into the second quarter in search of a way to stop the Chatfield offense, but they could find no solution as the Chargers continued to run up the score. Going into the locker room, the Chargers sat on a 38-7 lead to hold the Tigers to only three points in the second quarter.

Summit did start to put things together on offense in the second half, producing 12 points to Chatfield’s 21. Yet they still gave the Chargers their fifth win of the season 59-19.

The Tigers were able to find a way to shut down senior Grace Talbot who already averages 19.4 points per game. The Tigers held Talbot to only thee points throughout the entire contest but the Chargers found other methods to score.

The Summit Tigers use the next week to prepare before they will look to rebound against Alamosa on Friday, Dec. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.