Summit girls basketball gets shut down in 4th quarter, loses 51-24 to Glenwood Springs

The 3-5 Summit girls basketball team took on the 5-5 Glenwood Springs Demons on Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Glenwood Springs.

The Tigers were looking to break their losing streak, as the team had lost four consecutive games in a row and hasn’t won a game since Dec. 8, when it defeated Arrupe Jesuit 57-38.

The two teams got off to a slow start with both matching the other in points for the majority of the first quarter. At the end of the first, the score was still in the single digits with the Demons leading 9-7.

In the second quarter, the Demons started to display their speed and ability to score, putting up 15 points to Summit’s 8.

Star junior Autumn Rivera started to get rolling for the Tigers in the second quarter, sinking some shots inside and playing tough defense. The Demons led 24-15 going into halftime.

In the second half, both teams came out of the intermission a little slow as several minutes went by with minimal scoring.

The Tigers produced only 2 points in the third quarter, while the Demons scored 6 to lead 30-17 going into the final quarter.

The Tigers scoring woes continued as the Demons defense stopped the Tigers in their tracks in the fourth. The Demons offense was productive, scoring 21 more points to win the game 51-24, making the Tigers 3-6 on the season.

“Glenwood is always a tough team,” head coach Kayle Walker Burns said. “… We just had way too may turnovers and lacked the intensity to beat a good team like that.”

The team will travel to Gypsum on Thursday, Jan. 13, to take on Eagle Valley, which is 4-6. Summit will then have its first home game of the new year Friday, Jan. 14, when it takes on Battle Mountain at 5:30 p.m.