Summit girls basketball loses first game back from break at D’Evelyn

FRISCO — The Summit High School varsity girls basketball team lost its first game back from break Tuesday evening, dropping a road contest at D’Evelyn 60-32.

The Tigers fell behind early, down 15-6 after the first quarter, before holding the Jaguars to just seven points in a defensive-dominated second quarter that featured just 13 total points. D’Evelyn led 22-12 at halftime.

The Jaguars then pulled away with a 22-point outburst in the third quarter to take a 44-20 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, the Tigers showed resilience, scoring 12 points while the Jaguars put up 16. For the game, Summit struggled from deep, shooting 0-from-6 from the 3-point line.

Summit was led in the scoring department by a breakout performance from freshman Autumn Rivera, who scored 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor. Summit senior leaders Nicole Kimball and Anna Tomlinson each contributed six points.

Summit junior Maleena Mero led the Tigers on the boards, hauling in seven rebounds while the team pulled in 38 total, including 14 on the offensive glass. Tigers junior Karen Barrios led the team with three assists and two steals.

The loss drops the Tigers to 2-4 on the season before another road tilt at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kennedy.