Summit girls basketball loses tough one to Longmont

The Summit High School varsity girls basketball team practices Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School girls basketball team (2-1) lost its first game of the season Wednesday evening versus Longmont, 44-34.

Tigers head coach Kayle Walker Burns said the team started the game a little timid but finished strong. The coach said it’s always a little tough for Summit when they go up against the Denver teams, as they are typically bigger and more physical. But once Summit got past its first-quarter jitters, the coach felt the Tigers stepped up their game and competed fiercely.

Summit’s stronger play came in the second half, falling to Longmont by just two points as the Tigers battled back.

“I was very proud of my girls,” Walker Burns said. “They were disciplined and were quick to make adjustments. We shut down one of Longmont’s best players, 5-10 senior Jordynn Lee. We drew four fouls on her in the first half and got her out of the game in the third quarter with her fifth foul.”

Freshman Tiger post player Autumn Rivera had a breakout game for Summit, leading the team in scoring with nine points while also helping to defend Longmont’s pair of 5-foot-10-inch senior post players. Summit senior point guard Nicole Kimball added eight points. Junior guard Maleena Mero played aggressive on defense and knocked down buckets from the short corner in contributing seven points.

On the defensive end, Walker Burns tasked freshman with guarding Longmont offensive standout Sally Marshall, holding Marshall to just two points in the fourth quarter.

Summit will next play Friday and Saturday, finishing out its final two games in the JeffCo Jungle Jam Tournament.

Boys basketball

The Summit High School boys basketball team’s record on the season is now 1-3 after a win over Montview to end the weekend and a loss Wednesday evening at home to Middle Park.

The Tigers defeated Montview 56-51 for their first win of the season, Jordan Buller credited the win to the Tigers’ press defense, which trapped and forced the opposition into front court turnovers.

On the offensive end, Buller was proud of the Tigers’ ball movement, as nine players made a field goal and leading scorers Ben Rider, Hector Diaz and Cameron Kalaf each had 9 points. It was the senior guard Rider who sealed the game with two free throws with under 10 seconds to go.

“We started to see the movement of the press and are learning how to play with the energy it takes to play a full-court game the whole game,” Buller said.

On Wednesday, the Tigers lost to Middle Park 61-46. Sophomore Seth Holestine led Middle Park with 18 points. The Tigers hosted Evergreen on Thursday night at Summit High before hitting the road for a game next Wednesday at West Grand.