Summit girls basketball routs Steamboat Springs, 41-28

Summit High School senior Callie Smith grabs a rebound while Steamboat Springs senior Caroline McLauhglin tries to snag the ball Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Steamboat. Summit won 41-28.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

After losing to Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Summit Tigers girls basketball team got redemption, as it was able to defeat the Steamboat Springs Sailors for the third time this season, 41-28, Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The game was close after the opening quarter, with Summit leading only by a point, 7-6, but things started to heat up in the second quarter led in large part by Brina Babich, Autumn Rivera and Paola Arredondo.

In the second, the Tigers defense held the Sailors to five points in order to put the Tigers up 16-11 at halftime.

The Tigers immediately built upon their lead out of halftime, working together to combine for 15 total points in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach for the Sailors.

The Tigers produced 10 points in the final quarter while continuing to limit the scoring of the Sailors, who never scored more than 10 points in a single quarter.

Babich led the team in scoring with 13 points. Rivera scored 10, Arredondo produced 8, and Kelley Duffy scored 9.

The Tigers will play again Saturday, Feb. 5, as they take on Battle Mountain in Edwards. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m.