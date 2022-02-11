Summit girls basketball team beats Basalt on senior night

Summit High School’s Kelley Duffy drives to the basket against Basalt’s Sophie Hodgson during the third quarter of the varsity girl’s basketball game against Basalt on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Summit High School girls basketball team finally hosted the Basalt Longhorns after the matchup had been postponed twice.

The Tigers were supposed to play the Longhorns at the top of the New Year as their first home game of the season, but that game was pushed back a few weeks only be be postponed again due to a Summit School District snow day.

The third time was the charm for the nonleague matchup as Basalt made the trip for Summit’s senior night.

The Tigers started the game with a senior-heavy starting lineup with Sarah Pappas, Callie Smith and Emily Koetteritz.

Paola Arredondo soon made her way onto the court off the bench to get the scoring going for the Tigers with a layup from inside. Arredondo’s layup opened the door for a long-range two pointer from Smith and a jumper by Brina Babich to open the game with an 8-0 run.

Basalt responded to Summit’s scoring and shut down the Tigers on offense in the latter part of the first quarter and started to put points on the board. By the end of the first quarter, it was a two-point game with Summit leading 8-6.

“I think we came out with a lot of energy and confidence and got out to a great start,” head coach Kayle Walker Burns said.

In the second quarter, Autumn Rivera joined in, scoring several times inside off a crisp pass from Arredondo.

Summit High School’s varsity girls player Sarah Pappas, center, walks off the court with teammates Autumn Rivera, left, and Paola Arredondo after their victory over Basalt on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Tigers defense also stepped up in the second quarter as they were able to hold the Longhorns to only two points the entire quarter while they continued to score on their end of the floor.

The Tigers ended the quarter with momentum as Kelley Duffy sank a 3-point heave at the buzzer to lead 19-8 at halftime.

The Tigers continued to score and play tough defense in the third quarter with Rivera and Babich leading the way.

Rivera ended up with her second double double performance in two straight games as she produced 16 points and 11 rebounds, matching her performance against Rifle.

“Autumn is one of those players that you can count on,” Walker Burns said. “Even if she is having a bad game, she still plays well. She is so versatile when it comes to shooting, and she always finds a way to score.”

Basalt had their chances to score throughout the third quarter, mainly from the charity stripe, but the team could not execute on most of the opportunities. At the end of the third, the Tigers were still in the driver’s seat, leading 32-14.

In the first part of the final quarter, the game was full of back-and-forth play without much scoring, but about midway through the quarter, the Longhorns finally found their groove.

Led by Ava Lane, Basalt scored 10 points and held Summit to only 4 points in the final quarter to mount somewhat of a comeback, but it wasn’t enough.

Summit got the win on senior night, 36-24, winning their fourth consecutive game and 13th total this season.

Walker Burns noted that the team’s three seniors have been instrumental all season.

Walker Burns said Koetteritz has been the team’s go-to defender to shut down other team’s main scorers, Smith has contributed with her great shot and been a mentor to other teammates, while Pappas has played with great effort every game along with being a “team mom” figure.

The Tigers will have their final home game Saturday, Feb. 12, as they take on Eagle Valley. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.