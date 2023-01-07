Summit girls basketball team bounces back after five game slide, defeats Palisade at home 38-29

Brina Babich moves to the hoop during the Tigers' home game vs. the Palisade Bulldogs at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

The Summit High School girls basketball team returned to the court after the holiday break wanting — and needing— a win after five straight losses against competitive opponents.

After 32 minutes of highly competitive basketball, Summit was successful in winning its first game in the New Year by defeating Palisade High School 38-29 on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Breckenridge.

The game between the Tigers and the Palisade Bulldogs started off slow with both teams trying to find a rhythm after several weeks off from games.

After two minutes of back-and-forth play, Summit put points on the board with a basket inside from senior Brina Babich and a made free throw by junior Rose Rode.

After the initial points made by Summit, the game remained slow moving with both teams making defensive plays. At the end of the first quarter, Summit started to heat up with Babich, senior Autumn Rivera and senior Paola Arredondo cashing in on points.

At the end of the first quarter, Summit led 9-2 with Palisade scoring on two made free throws.

Making the proper adjustments, Palisade quickly put up several points to begin the fresh quarter. The Bulldogs used lengthy passes down the court to set up scores from junior Chloe Simons.

Summit was able to answer several of the points scored, but Simons continued to be a problem in the second quarter for Summit. Led by Simons, Palisade put together a strong effort at the tail end of the half.

Heading into halftime, Summit led Palisade 19-14 in search of a way to stop Simons and the Bulldogs.

Summit must have found its answer during the intermission between halves because the Tigers started the fresh half with the energy needed to put game away for good.

Summit’s defensive press preyed on the Bulldogs offense which led to quick scores on the other end of the court from Arredondo and Rivera.

After going on a 6-2 run to start the fresh half, Palisade was forced to call a timeout. Out of the timeout, Summit continued to play with haste. Junior Doussouba Sylla caught fire for the Tigers, making several 3-pointers and long range 2-pointers.

Summit outscored Palisade 16-6 in the third quarter to lead 35-20 going into the final quarter of play.

“Just hustle more,” senior Kelley Duffy said of the team’s mentality in the second half. “Go for those steals and be a little bit more aggressive. Learn to adjust quickly to what they are doing and work hard.”

Kelley Duffy outmaneuvers a defender during the Tigers’ home game vs. the Palisade Bulldogs at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Duffy played a vital role in Summit’s 38-29 win over Palisade.

Palisade attempted to make things interesting in the fourth quarter. Going on a 5-0 run, the Bulldogs pulled within 10 points of Summit in the early part of the quarter.

Sylla and the Summit offense tried to score points of its own but could not get the ball to fall in the basket.

Arredondo, Rivera and Duffy were eventually able to keep the ball away from Palisade in the waning moments of the game. The effort was enough to outlast the Bulldogs by a score of 38-29.

For Duffy and the rest of the Summit girls basketball team, the win was a longtime coming.

“It was great to get a win,” Duffy said. “Starting (2023) out strong after a rough start to the season. We were more composed on the court and we have just been working our butts off in practice. It is finally showing off in our games.”

Summit now advances to 2-5 on the season and 2-0 at home. The Tigers will have a few days rest before it travels to Basalt High School on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the team’s first league game of the season.

“We are going to work hard in practice for sure,” Duffy said of the team’s prepartion for Basalt. “Pick each other up on and off the court. Do a little team bonding, keeping it fun.”

Tuesday’s game between Summit and Basalt is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.