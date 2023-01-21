Summit girls basketball team nabs two league wins, extends streak to six games

Autumn Rivera makes a break for the basket during the Tigers' home game vs. the Palisade Bulldogs at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The Summit girls basketball team recently defeated Moffat County and Steamboat Springs to advance to 7-5 overall on the season.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School girls basketball team was back in action for some Friday night hoops as the team traveled to Craig to take on the Moffat County High School Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Tigers last played on Tuesday night when the team was able to salvage a win against Buena Vista High School and improve to 5-5 on the season.

In Craig on Friday night, Summit got off to another slow start but eventually found its groove in the latter part of the game to defeat Moffat County 36-29 and have a winning record for the first time since Dec. 3.

In the first few minutes of the opening quarter, Summit struggled to find a sense of offensive rhythm. After a long-range 3-pointer by senior Lizzy Lewarne, Moffat County sported a 5-0 lead in the early part of the first quarter.

After producing several turnovers throughout the quarter, Summit trailed 10-4 to start the second quarter of play.

It was in the second quarter that Summit was able to gain some offensive momentum. Seniors Autumn Rivera and Paola Arredondo crashed into the paint, drawing several fouls throughout the eight-minute quarter.

With solid shooting from the charity stripe, the Tigers minimized its deficit to trail 16-12 going into halftime.

The two 4A Western Slope League teams battled in the third quarter, but Summit was still able to find a way to outscore Moffat County 13-9.

Summit scored the majority of its points from the free throw line, but Rivera also kept on putting on a clinic from deep 2-point range. The quarter ended with Arredondo using her ball-handling skills to cross up two Moffat County defenders, bringing the score to 25-25.

The Summit girls basketball team went on a tear in the fourth quarter with senior Brina Babich and senior Kelly Duffy contributing several points to the Tigers’ score.

On the other end of the floor, Duffy led the Summit defense in holding Moffat County to only four points in the final quarter. Summit defeated Moffat County 36-29.

The Summit boys basketball team also faced Moffat County on Friday night. The team hoped to stay in the win column after a home win against Buena Vista but fell to Moffat County by a score of 53-42.

With the loss to the Bulldogs, Summit is now 3-8 overall in 1-3 in league play.

On Saturday, Jan. 21 the Summit girls basketball team continued to play well against league opponents, dominating the 5-8 Steamboat Springs High School Sailors in Steamboat Springs, 44-16.

Rivera and Babich combined for 27 points while senior Joselin Lopez led the team on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think the team did well,” Lopez said. “Our defense was great, and we shut them down. I think this was a great game to practice some of the little things we need to fix to be able to succeed this season.”

With the two wins, Summit advances to 7-5 overall and 4-0 in league play. The Summit girls’ basketball team is now 6-0 since the holiday break.

“The team will continue the winning streak for sure, and it always starts in practice,” Lopez said. “Working hard in practice is always key. We for sure need to fix little things. I think with fixing the little things we need to fix we will be ready for any team that is coming our way.”

The Summit High School basketball programs will now prepare to face Glenwood Springs High School in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 24.