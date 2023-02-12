Summit girls basketball team stumped by Moffat County on senior night

Paola Arredondo dribbles the ball up the court during Summit's senior night game against Moffat County on Friday, Feb. 10 in Breckenridge. Summit fell to Moffat County, 62-49.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

With five seniors on the Summit High School girls basketball team’s varsity roster, the chances of the team winning its senior night game against Moffat County High School on Friday, Feb. 10 were high.

Despite the passion of the seniors on the team to win on senior night, Summit struggled in the first half of the game and could not match the offensive power from Moffat County to climb back into the game.

Moffat County handed Summit its eighth loss of the season on senior night, winning 62-49.

With the energy of senior night behind the team, senior captains Autumn Rivera and Paola Arredondo led the efforts to score in the early part of the first quarter.

Rivera started the scoring for the Tigers by making a contested 3-pointer while Arredondo produced two steals.

Following the made 3-pointer from Rivera, Moffat County put together a series of possessions that cut through the Summit defense and led to confusion. After a 10-0 run from the Bulldogs, head coach Kayle Burns was forced to burn a timeout in order to stabilize her team.

Out of the timeout, Summit continued to struggle on both ends of the court, but senior Brina Babich stopped the bleeding by making two baskets from within the paint to end the quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Summit trailed 16-7.

Summit stabilized itself in the second quarter and started to cut into Moffat County’s lead.

Following several points from Babich and Arredondo to begin the quarter, Moffat County continued to find ways to score.

Defensive miscommunications from Summit pushed Moffat County’s lead to 24-11 midway through the second quarter, and the Bulldogs continued to ramp up the score.

After sitting out most of the second quarter due to falling into foul trouble, Rivera returned to the court and almost immediately re-centered the team. With around two minutes remaining in the half, Summit scored several points to cut into the deficit.

Heading into halftime, Moffat County led 35-17.

“I feel like we didn’t go out with enough energy,” senior Kelley Duffy said. “We weren’t playing our game per se. We weren’t communicating well all throughout the game, and it didn’t really help our case. There were still some good moments in there too, I feel like.”

Summit came out of halftime with newfound energy which resulted in several points from Rivera.

However, Moffat County’s Cayden King and Lizzy Lewarne continued to be a problem for Summit. The duo matched the points scored from the Tigers and produced several turnovers on defense.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Summit trailed 46-33.

Summit continued to fight in the fourth quarter. Babich and junior Doussouba Sylla executed layups and 3-pointers while Arredondo hustled for offensive rebounds.

With a made 3-pointer from Rivera, Summit cut Moffat County’s lead to just nine points.

Summit’s comeback effort came up short as Moffat County’s Emma Tucker extended the Bulldogs’ lead and worked to keep the ball out of the Tigers’ grasp.

Moffat County concluded the game to defeat Summit, 62-49.

Despite the loss, Summit’s five seniors kept their heads high as they were honored at the conclusion of the game for their contribution to the program over the last four years.

“It is awesome to play with my team on senior night,” Duffy said. “I love my team. They are amazing and always so supportive. They always have my back. I always say I am going to miss the team more than anything. More than the game, my coaches. I am going to miss my team the most for sure.”

Duffy hoped for the team to bounce back into the win column against Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Feb. 11 and the team did exactly that, defeating the Steamboat Sailors 54-17.

The pair of games moves Summit to 11-8 on the season and 7-2 in 4A Western Slope league play.

Summit will host Rifle High School on Monday, Feb. 13 before going on a string of road games to conclude the regular season.