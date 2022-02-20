Summit girls basketball to host Mitchell in first round of playoffs

The Summit High School girls basketball team will host a home playoff game in the opening round of the 2022 4A state playoff tournament.

Summit was given the 25th seed in the 48-team playoff tournament bracket.

The Tigers will face the 40th seed Mitchell High School from Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Summit High School.The tip off is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m.

Mitchell is 13-10 overall on the season and 4-6 in Colorado Springs Metro league play.

Summit rounded out their regular season with a record of 15-8 overall and 10-2 in league play.

The Tigers especially caught fire over the last month of the regular season where they won six straight games against several challenging league opponents.